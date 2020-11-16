Ines Oliva
Corpus Christi - Ines Oliva, 91, passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1929 to Zeferino Oliva and Hilaria Gutierrez Oliva in Kansas City, MO. He was the youngest of six children.
He worked for Dresser Macgobar Industries as a truck driver for 35+ years in the oil-well drilling services industry. True to his truck driving roots, he always drove his wife and his family to visit Olivas in Mexico and in other states, and to enjoy casinos. He dedicated himself to his hobbies of carpentry, crafts-woodworking, camping, traveling, playing poker, and reading.
He was the steady pillar of the Oliva family. He taught us the virtues of education and a strong work ethic as a way for his children to better their lives. He instilled love and respect for God and family.
God decided to call dad home on November 10th. He died peacefully in his home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margarita Oliva; his niece, Susana Musella; grandson, Enrique M. Oliva; brothers, Maximo Oliva, Francisco Oliva; sisters, Crescencia Oliva Falcon, Cecilia Oliva Leon, Margarita Oliva Neri, and parents.
He is survived by his sons, Jose (Connie) Oliva, Enrique (Elisa) Oliva, Juan (Nancy) Oliva, Louis Oliva, Robert (Rachel) Oliva; daughters, Rosario (Beñigno, III) Iglesias, Susana (Juan) Torres, Margarita (Gerardo) Labrador and a niece who was like a daughter to him Lupe (Antonio) Morales; 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 8:30-10:00a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St, C.C, TX 78405. with a rosary to be recited at 10:00a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 710 S 19th St, C.C, TX 78405. Burial services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2731 Comanche St, C.C, TX 78408 soon thereafter.
*All services will be held on the same day. Facemask required.
To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com
or our Facebook page, Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne.