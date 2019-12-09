|
|
Inez Marie Haley
Corpus Christi - Inez Marie Haley, age 95, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on December 6, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1924 to the late Dewey and Janet Wilson in Coldwater, KS.
Inez was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a longtime member of Brighton Park Baptist Church. She absolutely loved children and owned and operated her own home childcare center for over 35 years. Inez loved to be outdoors and in her garden. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Curtis Haley Sr. and six siblings.
Inez is survived by her two sons, Curtis (Brenda) Floyd Haley Jr. and Bill (Cathy) Haley; siblings, Loretta (Art) Jane Shepard, Mary VanderKooy and Robert (Pat) Wilson; four grandchildren, Christopher (Trisha) Haley, Ellen (Jeremy) Taylor, Brooke Haley and Sam (Katie) Haley; seven great-grandchildren along with numerous friends.
Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a Chapel Service at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Inez can be made to Brighton Park Baptist Church.
The family expresses their gratitude to Brookdale Assisted Living for all the love and care given to their mother.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Haley family may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019