Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Marie Haley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez Marie Haley Obituary
Inez Marie Haley

Corpus Christi - Inez Marie Haley, age 95, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on December 6, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1924 to the late Dewey and Janet Wilson in Coldwater, KS.

Inez was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a longtime member of Brighton Park Baptist Church. She absolutely loved children and owned and operated her own home childcare center for over 35 years. Inez loved to be outdoors and in her garden. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Curtis Haley Sr. and six siblings.

Inez is survived by her two sons, Curtis (Brenda) Floyd Haley Jr. and Bill (Cathy) Haley; siblings, Loretta (Art) Jane Shepard, Mary VanderKooy and Robert (Pat) Wilson; four grandchildren, Christopher (Trisha) Haley, Ellen (Jeremy) Taylor, Brooke Haley and Sam (Katie) Haley; seven great-grandchildren along with numerous friends.

Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a Chapel Service at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Inez can be made to Brighton Park Baptist Church.

The family expresses their gratitude to Brookdale Assisted Living for all the love and care given to their mother.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Haley family may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -