Irene Carrizales
Corpus Christi - Irene S. Carrizales went to be with the Our Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020.
Irene was born in Corpus Christi to her God serving parents, Rudolph Reyna Sosa and Martha Palacios Sosa on April 21, 1951. She was a devoted servant of the Lord, her husband, children and grandchildren.
Irene was an employee for HEB over 32 years and was a scheduling writer at the Corpus Christi HEB Hub office when she retired in 2006.
On April 26, 1980, Irene married Bennie Carrizales and were married for over 40 years. Irene leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Bennie Carrizales; daughter, Patsy Reyna (Adrian Roper); sons, Tony Reyna (Jennifer Reyna) and Benjamin Carrizales (Ashley Carrizales); grandchildren: Andrew Reyna, Tyler Swinyer, Jillian Garcia, Tanner Carrizales, Noah Villarreal, Abby Reyna and Samuel Carrizales. Sisters, Angelita Sosa and Anna Moreno. Brothers, Rudolph Sosa, Abel Sosa and Manuel Sosa; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members whom she loved immensely.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Loida Esquivel; her son, Paul Andrew Reyna and both her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00pm - 7:00pm for viewing and a Memorial Service to be officiated by Brother Robert will begin at 7:00pm at Annaville Baptist Church on Friday August 7, 2020.
You may view the service at the links listed: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZoR6uPdfk7bqvhOwZODiA https://www.facebook.com/AnnavilleBaptist/
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Annaville Baptist Churches Foreign Missions or the National Kidney Foundation
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
