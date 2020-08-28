Irene De La Cruz Garcia



Irene De La Cruz Garcia, 87, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on August 25, 2020, after a 3-year battle with liver cancer. She was born on April 5, 1933, in Pearsall, Texas, to Jose and Carmen De La Cruz. She was a devoted wife and mother. As part of her devotion, she worked with her husband in their oil field consulting business as the financial manager. She lived most of her life in Driscoll, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Daniel Garcia, Sr.



She is survived by her four children, Nilda Garcia, Imelda Garcia, Adelfa (Tom) Novaria and Jose Daniel (Concepcion) Garcia, Jr.; her sister, Rosie (Ruben) Alcala. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and friends.



A public viewing will be held from 6-9 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas. Burial will follow at De La Luz Cemetery in Driscoll, Texas.



