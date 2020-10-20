1/1
Irene Gonzales Garza
Irene Gonzales Garza

Robstown - Irene Gonzales Garza, 55, went to be with our Lord on October 17, 2020. She was born on May 01, 1965 in Robstown, Texas to Matias and Gloria Gonzales Garza. She was a strong and caring daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father; and three brothers, Robert Garza, Sr., Matias Garza, III and Albert Garza.

She is survived by her partner, Lydia "Boogie" Gallegos; her mother, Gloria Garza; her children, Vicente Ortiz, Maria Ortiz, Martin Ortiz, Andrea Lara and Luis Martinez; her siblings, Gilberto Garza and Lilly Garza. She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
