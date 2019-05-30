Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi - Irene M. Valdez, age 84, passed away May 27, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1935 to Manuel and Margarita Martinez in San Patricio, TX. She was an amazing mom, wife and grandmother. She worked at Annaville Baptist Church for over 40 years in the nursery.

Irene worked hard to help provide for her family but was always able to make a hot meal every night for them.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, her husband of 54 years Eulalio Valdez and a son Adolfo Valdez. She is survived by her daughters: Norma Martinez (Paul), Ida O'Donnell (Dan), her two sons: Manuel Valdez (Joann) and Oscar Valdez (Olga); 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Flora Ramirez, Teresa Smithwick, Elena Villegas and Elodia Martinez Albiar, a brother Mario Martinez and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Robstown Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019
