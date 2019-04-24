|
|
Irene R. Garcia
Corpus Christi - Irene R. Garcia, age 69, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1949 to Margarito and Elvira Ramirez in Lockhart, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and attended Roy Miller High School where she graduated from in 1968.
Irene married her husband, David T., of 51 years on December 22, 1967. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Irene enjoyed gardening, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and her church, Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Margarito and Elvira Ramirez and sister Delores Ramirez. Left to cherish her memories are her husband David T. Garcia, two sons: David Jr (Roxanne) and Jeremy Garcia (Leslie), grandchildren: Jerenie, Savannah, Nicholas, Ryan and Jeremiah, brothers: Sam (Yolanda) and Edward, sisters: Rose Esquivel and Eva Rowland, numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Paul Rowland, Jr., Paul Caudillo, Victor Enrique, Albert Salinas, Isaiah Garcia and Johnny Gutierrez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 24, 2019