Irene Reyna Canales
Corpus Christi - Irene Reyna Canales, age 93 passed away December 3, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1926 to Irene and Frank Reyna in Corpus Christi, TX. Irene's family were part of the earliest settlers in Corpus Christi. She was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1945. Irene married her husband, Humberto Canales, on June 28, 1947, and were married for 60 years. She worked as an administrative assistant at Del Mar College. Irene was a loving mother and wife and will always be remembered for her devotion to her family.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Humberto, and her parents Irene and Frank Reyna. She is survived by her three children, Theresa Harms, Sandra Longoria and Herb Canales. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corpus Christi, TX. Condolences may be expressed online at www.seasidefuneral.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019