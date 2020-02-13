Services
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Irene Schmidtberger Obituary
Irene Schmidtberger

Corpus Christi - Irene Schmidtberger, nee Eulert, 93, born November 13, 1926, passed away February 9, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on a farm near Paradise, Kansas. The oldest daughter of Otto and Elsie (Reich) Eulert. After high school, she attended business college and worked for an insurance firm in Salina, Kansas before marrying Linus Schmidtberger in 1947 and raising a family in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a long-term member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Otto and Elsie Eulert, brother Lewis (Bud) Eulert, Harold Eulert, sisters Joyce Gillet, Eleanor Laubhan, all of Kansas and eldest son, Eldene Schmidtberger, of Belton, Texas. She is survived by her devoted husband for 73 years, Linus Schmidtberger of Corpus Christi, sister Linda Koelling of Kansas and brother, Donald Eulert of Santa Ysabel, California, sons Alan Schmidtberger and wife Evie of Seguin, Texas, Bryan Schmidtberger of San Diego, California, daughter and caregiver, Barbara Bishop, and daughter-in-law, Rita Ann Schmidtberger. Grandchildren Wendy (Audie) Nichols, Keith (Liz) Schmidtberger, Krista (Joseph) Hierholzer, and LeAnn Bishop and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved growing flowers, especially roses and bluebonnets. She loved butterfiies, hummingbirds and frogs. She worked on all kinds of needlework. She had a long timefascination with tropical fish. She like reading mystery novels. We would like to thank the team at AADI, especially nurse Christy Morales. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Irene Schmidtberger's name to Alzheimer's Research,
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -