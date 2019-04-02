Services
Irene T. Garcia Obituary
Irene T. Garcia

Corpus Christi -

October 20, 1936 - March 30, 2019

Irene Trejo Garcia, 82 of Corpus Christi passed away peacefully from her earthly body to her permanent residence with her Heavenly Father on March 30, 2019 following a courageous battle with COPD.

She was born into humble beginnings to Silverio and Rosa Villarreal Trejo in Hidalgo, Tamaulipas before moving to this Country in the 1950's where she together with her sister and mom found residence in Corpus Christi where she met and married Pablo Garcia on March 12, 1960.

The most important moment of her life was her decision to accept the Lord as he personal Savior. She shared that faith to her husband and family and demonstrated her love for the Lord with joy in serving in the churches she belonged (Gollihar Baptist, CCBC, Segunda) serving as Sunday School teacher, nursery caretaker, missionary work in Chiapas, food pantry and clothes closet among other activities where she served with various members of her church family. She enjoyed and appreciated working alongside her best friend, Karen Villarreal, with whom she shared many of these memories.

She showed great pride in being a homemaker and raising her three sons on dad's salary. She was an excellent cook, always had a fresh batch of homemade flour tortillas for dinner and always made each birthday special with her homemade German chocolate cake.

She was thankful for her blessings in life and the opportunities to travel and enjoyed the fond memories of their trip to Colombia where she enjoyed the beaches of Cartagena, motor skiing, sipping on coconut water, the salt mine and Cathedral of Zippaquira, and walking the El Camino del Calvario de Monserrate in Bogota.

She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Pablo Garcia; her sons, Pablo David (Rosalinda), Philip Daniel (Diana), Gabriel Gerard (Yvonne) and grandchildren; Jennafer, Jacqueline, Nathan, Nicole, James and Micah and her adopted grandson, Daniel Beltran.

The family wishes to thank the people at Kindred hospice and the caretakers of Shelly Gerber that made her last days as comfortable as possible. A special thanks to Veronica Rosales that left a lasting impression of love to both mom and dad

Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm that same evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Memory Gardens Chapel with Interment to follow at 3:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
