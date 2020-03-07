Services
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Orange Grove, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Orange Grove, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Alice, TX
Irene V. Seidel


1923 - 2020
Irene V. Seidel Obituary
Irene V. Seidel

Orange Grove - Irene V. Seidel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home in Orange Grove, Texas. She was 96 years old.

Irene was born on August 24, 1923 in Halletsville, Texas to Victor and Pauline Henneke.

She married Delmas P. Seidel on September 23, 1945. To this union were born her two sons, Bruce (Phyllis) Seidel of Alice, Texas, and Steve (Janice) Seidel of Orange Grove, Texas. She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Her career started as a school librarian as well as professional cake baker. Many weddings in South Texas were adorned with her cakes, which were as tasty as they were beautiful. Cakes stood out because of their creative beauty.

Irene was also an avid rose gardener and bridge player. She was involved in her boys' education in Orange Grove and also with the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, study clubs, and prayer lists. She enjoyed traveling with her friends, especially Dorace and Gordon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Delmas Seidel, and two brothers, Herbert Henneke and Victor Henneke, Jr.

She was loved by her children and everyone she met. May she rest in peace.

Visitation with family will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Funeral Service beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orange Grove, Texas with Reverend Tom Turner officiating.

Interment will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
