Irene Viginia Bruno Moore
Corpus Christi - Irene Virginia Bruno Moore passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years with her loving daughter and caregiver, Patsy, by her side. Irene courageously battled Multiple Myeloma.
Irene was born August 5, 1924 to Bertha and Anthony "Bill" Bruno in Providence, Rhode Island. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clay C. Moore of 60 years, her parents, her precious grandchild Colin, infant brother Raymond, her sisters: Marion, Eleanor,(Cliff) Joyce (Ollie) her brother, Richard and her niece Melanie.
We believe Irene was the first woman auctioneer in Corpus Christi, Texas. Together, with her husband, Clay, she owned and operated Auction Arena. She continued to have auctions until her retirement around the age of 80 years. Prior to this, she and Clay owned Moore's Antiques and Auctions. They were both members of the New England Appraisal Association. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters. She was involved in numerous volunteer activities and always helped those in need. She did many charity auctions, one of which was done for PDAP (Palmer Drug Abuse Program). She volunteered in the office at First Christian Church.
Irene had a dynamic personality, very outgoing and social, independent and devoted to her family, friends and neighbors. She loved reading, embroidery, and her cat, Princess.
She is survived by her children: Clay Moore, Patsy Campbell (Steve), Jerry Moore (Vera), and Carol Moore Mays (Bill); Her grandchildren: Tracy Moore Hinojosa (Pete), Chris Moore (Melissa), Caren Campbell Grove (John), Chad Campbell, Alexis Mays Harborth (Fredrich), and Grant Mays; Her great grandchildren: Joshua and Emily Hinojosa, Ashley, Bo and Bella Moore, and baby Grove to be born in March. She is also survived by her loving youngest sister Lorraine Bruno Uhrig (George) and sister-in-law Eliane. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.
Visitation will begin Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe St. Burial to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Pallbearers are: Michael Uhrig, Grant Mays, Chad Campbell, Bo Moore, Chris Moore, and Joshua Hinojosa.
May her memory be eternal.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020