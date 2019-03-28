|
|
Ireneo T. Cadena
Corpus Christi, TX
Ireneo Thatcher Cadena, age 89, passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was born on May 17, 1929 in Zapata, TX and was the 1st child out of 6 born to Juan Ireneo and Maria Thatcher Cadena. He was the founder and owner of 5 Star Ambulance in Corpus Christi, TX where he resided. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He loved life and had the greatest sense of humor, could never resist cracking a joke, but he will be remembered most of all as a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather with a very big heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evangelina P. Cadena, 1 brother Liborio Cadena, and 2 sisters Olga Hinojosa and Aurora Garcia. He is survived by 2 sisters Josefina Garcia and Norma (Adan) Martinez, 2 daughters Sylvia (Chito) Trevino and Ruth Cadena, stepdaughter Georgia Parr, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren who will all dearly miss him.
In life we loved him dearly, in death we will love him always. It broke our hearts to lose him but we are thankful for all the special memories he left us with to cherish.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Guardian Funeral Home with a Talk Service to be held at 12 noon. Burial will follow in San Diego Cemetery #2 in San Diego, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019