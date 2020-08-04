Irma Aguilar Briones
Corpus Christi - At home and surrounded by her husband and children, Irma Aguilar Briones, was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1948 in Mexico City, D.F. As a family, with her parents and siblings, she moved to the United States in 1956. She was a 1967 graduate of Mary Carroll High School. In November of 1973 she married Ramon Briones and together they raised a beautiful family in Corpus Christi, Texas. Up until her final moments her heart was with her children and husband. She often called them her greatest treasure and biggest joy. Her devotion to them was unparalleled and has created a legacy of love and compassion for others. As a devoted Catholic she found strength in her faith and prayed daily for the intercession of St. Jude and the Virgen de Guadalupe.
She is preceded in death by her parents Isaias and Matilde Aguilar. She is survived by her siblings; MaryLou (Wallace) Marker, Grace (Juan) Guerra, Connie Aguirre, Elizabeth (David) Berlanga, and one brother, Isaias Aguilar, Jr and their families, with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Ramon and their four children, Ramon Briones, Jr., Yvonne (Jeff) Neves, Roger Briones, and Eric (Mackenzie) Briones, along with her grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy, Samuel Eric and Emma Margaret Neves who lovingly called her Nana. She was thrilled with the expectant arrival of another grandson, James Luca Briones.
In light of the pandemic, a private rosary was recited at Seaside Funeral Home, and a private funeral mass was held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials and contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.