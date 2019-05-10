Services
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-9394
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Kingsville, TX
Irma Audette Obituary
Irma Audette

Kingsville - Irma Longoria Audette, 78, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019 at Kingsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingsville, Texas. She was born on September 4, 1940 in Kingsville, Texas to the late Matilde and Guadalupe Longoria.

Irma is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ray Audette.

She is survived by her sons, Fred Ploof, Doug Ploof, Jeff Ploof; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Hilda Lerma and Noelia Chapa.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM with a Rosary recited at 7 PM at Turcotte- Piper Mortuary in Kingsville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Kingsville. Interment will follow at Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas, 78363
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019
