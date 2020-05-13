Resources
Mathis - Irma Barbara Clark, 90, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the Mathis Nursing Home. She was born on November 23, 1929 in Munster, Germany to Barbara Klara Roskopf and Anton Vogt. She is survived by her daughter Hannelore Denney (William, deceased) of Old San Patricio and Helena Schley of Frankfurt, Germany; son Sheldon Wagner (deceased); stepsons Dan Clark (Debbie) of Washington, Steve Clark of Navasota, Texas, Bobby Clark of Fredericksburg, Texas and stepdaughter Terri Fitzgerald of Austin, Texas. Irma worked at Del Mar College where she met the love of her life James Clark. They were married 16 years before his passing in 2002. She was a homemaker and enjoyed working in the yard. Irma loved the Lord and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Old San Patricio. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends and her two cats "Sunshine" and "Tinklebell". A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on FM 624.
