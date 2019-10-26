|
Irma Rivera Bauman
Corpus Christi - Mrs. Irma Rivera Bauman, a resident of Corpus Christi, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 69. She peacefully parted us surrounded by loving family members. Mrs. Bauman was born on October 7, 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Armando and Felicitas Rivera, whom she lost at an early age in her life.
"Little Irma" was a charismatically kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and will be sorely missed. Before her grandchildren were a part of her life, Irma loved traveling and many friends were made along the way. While visiting Italy, she would be seen having conversations with locals and negotiating at the markets. She blended in with the culture well. She had a streak of good luck that followed her too - - on trips to Germany, she would be found at the slot machines at the Military Officer's Club, where she would leave with purses of winnings! She would continue this winning streak as she later began to frequent Las Vegas. She also traveled to numerous places throughout the states with her children and got to see and do a lot for what will now be cherished as memories. But her life was forever changed when she met the beautiful faces of those she adored and called grandchildren. Even more memories to be cherished . . . She loved her children and grandchildren to the moon and back.
Irma is preceded in death by her husband, David C. Bauman; brothers Armando Rivera, Jr., Jose Rivera, Manuel Rivera, and Roberto Rivera; sisters Adela Rivera, Rosa Harrod and Elva Rivera; son-in-law, Erik Liedig.
Irma is survived by her three children, Adolph (Melissa) Lerma, Michele L. (Rafael) Garcia and Yvette D. Lerma; one brother, Ralph (Irma) Rivera; two sisters, Beatrice (Richard+) Hinojosa and Lydia (William+) Maher; five grandchildren, Micah A. Lerma, Rafael Garcia, Jr., Johnathan D. Lerma, Chloe I. Garcia and Jacob A. Garcia; one step-grandson, Chance Liedig; and numerous nephews and nieces. Respectfully mentioned is her first husband, Adolfo C. Lerma.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home in Chapel A with a Celebration of Irma's life to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019. at Guardian Funeral Home with Interment to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH 37 Access Rd.
Until we meet again, sweet Little Irma . . .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019