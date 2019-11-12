|
Irma S. Suarez
Corpus Christi - Irma S. Suarez, age 81, passed away on November 10, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1938 to Ramiro Soliz and Aminta Soliz in San Diego, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Ray High School in 1956 and Del Mar College in 1958.
She married her husband, Plutarco E. Suarez, of 60 years on June 28, 1959. Irma was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Irma enjoyed participating in outdoor and recreational activities, family gatherings, and cooking for her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her positive attitude, loving and caring demeanor, and making people feel comfortable in her surroundings. She was devoted to her family and job. She spent tireless and countless hours dedicating herself to helping the mental retardation community (MHMR) in Corpus Christi. Her passion and devotion to improve the services, education, and living accommodations for the mental retardation community was endless. She was religious, optimistic, and the most caring individual and will be missed terribly.
Irma is survived by her husband, Plutarco E. Suarez, her kids: Celicia Suarez, Marissa Sanchez and Eli Suarez with wife, Liz Suarez; her grandchildren: Thomas Medina, Derek Sanchez and wife, Kampala Sanchez, Alexis Sanchez and fiancé-Jaime Hernandez, Alex Sanchez, Kaitlyn Suarez and Ashley Suarez; her great grandchildren: Autumn Hernandez, Alexander Sanchez, Oliver Sanchez, Kennedy Sanchez and Kaylee Sanchez; her brothers: Ramiro Soliz Jr. and Rene Soliz, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm on November 14, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on November 15, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. Entombment to follow at 2:30 pm on November 15, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019