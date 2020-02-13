Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the Sea
Aransas Pass, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Prairie View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Garza Rodriguez


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Garza Rodriguez Obituary
Isabel Garza Rodriguez

Aransas Pass - Isabel Garza Rodriguez completed her earthly journey on February 11, 2020, at the age of 95. Her parents, Manuela "Mamie" Brown and Tomas B. Garza brought her into this world on October 12, 1924, in Aransas Pass, Texas. She was widowed twice: first by Juan C. Vera in 1952, then by Abelardo P. Rodriguez in 2008. She was preceded in death by all her siblings including a brother Tomas B. Garza, Jr.; two children, Reynaldo Vera, Sr. and Mary Stella Vera Olivarez; one grandson, Reynaldo Juan Olivarez; a son-in-law, Benito Muniz. She is survived by two daughters, Rosalinda (Joe) Vela and Dr. Eva Muniz, as well as a daughter-in-law Margaret Vera. Her grandchildren are Melissa, Gloria, and Tony Olivarez; Victor and Cristina Nunez; Rey, Rafael, and Rolando Vera; and Regina and Benito Muniz III. She has 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces from her siblings: Guadalupe, Trinidad, Telesforo, and Rudolfo Torres.

Isabel, also known as Eliza, was a devout Catholic and thanked God every day for everything that life had to offer her, good or bad. She began work from the age of 9 heading shrimp at the local cannery; then, she did domestic work for numerous families in town until her retirement at age 80. She loved to garden, cook, sew, and read in both English and Spanish. She enjoyed being with her friends at the Zavala Senior Center in Corpus Christi.

Our mother always had a positive outlook on life, and we thank God for allowing us to have such a wonderful woman to love.

A Visitation will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Aransas Pass, TX on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00am, followed by a graveside service at Prairie View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -