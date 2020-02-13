|
Isabel Garza Rodriguez
Aransas Pass - Isabel Garza Rodriguez completed her earthly journey on February 11, 2020, at the age of 95. Her parents, Manuela "Mamie" Brown and Tomas B. Garza brought her into this world on October 12, 1924, in Aransas Pass, Texas. She was widowed twice: first by Juan C. Vera in 1952, then by Abelardo P. Rodriguez in 2008. She was preceded in death by all her siblings including a brother Tomas B. Garza, Jr.; two children, Reynaldo Vera, Sr. and Mary Stella Vera Olivarez; one grandson, Reynaldo Juan Olivarez; a son-in-law, Benito Muniz. She is survived by two daughters, Rosalinda (Joe) Vela and Dr. Eva Muniz, as well as a daughter-in-law Margaret Vera. Her grandchildren are Melissa, Gloria, and Tony Olivarez; Victor and Cristina Nunez; Rey, Rafael, and Rolando Vera; and Regina and Benito Muniz III. She has 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces from her siblings: Guadalupe, Trinidad, Telesforo, and Rudolfo Torres.
Isabel, also known as Eliza, was a devout Catholic and thanked God every day for everything that life had to offer her, good or bad. She began work from the age of 9 heading shrimp at the local cannery; then, she did domestic work for numerous families in town until her retirement at age 80. She loved to garden, cook, sew, and read in both English and Spanish. She enjoyed being with her friends at the Zavala Senior Center in Corpus Christi.
Our mother always had a positive outlook on life, and we thank God for allowing us to have such a wonderful woman to love.
A Visitation will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Aransas Pass, TX on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00am, followed by a graveside service at Prairie View Cemetery.
