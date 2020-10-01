Isabel Sandate
Corpus Christi - Isabel García Sandate, a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, was called home on September 29, 2020, after several years of battling Alzheimer's.
Born in 1926 in Aransas Pass, Texas, she was the only child of Alfonso García and Jesusa Yañez. From her mother's union to Valentín Canales, she became an older sister to Janie, Valentin, Pete, and Henry. Tragically, they were orphaned in 1940, and mom was raised in a San Antonio convent. With much gratitude, she would return to the convent for visits with La Madre de los Ángeles. Isabel credited the convent for blossoming her into a great cook. She married Jesus Sandate and they raised seven children. Mom and Dad helped with little league baseball for several years behind our home. She loved making her home the center for family gatherings, with music always playing in the background, and everyone assembling in the kitchen where she turned simple ingredients into feasts. Mom had the talent for making last minute, elaborate meals for all visitors. Posted throughout our home were "Chavela-isms" through which she imparted her wisdom and advice for life. Her smile and laughter were as big as her heart. Besides mom's passion for cooking, she could turn any garden cutting into a bountiful landscape. Mom made sure our home was always filled with love, strength, and family.
She now joins our father in heaven where they shall rest in peace for all eternity.
Countless memories will lovingly be retold by her children: Richard (Sofía), Jesse (Irma), Carlos (Lucy), Irene (Lisa), Henry, Irma, and Robert (Alta). Also surviving mom are twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers are Ricky Sandate, Jason Sandate, Joseph Sandate, Michael McBee, Bernie Perez, and Nicholas Castañeda.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. at 8:30 a.m.
A Mass of Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, 1101 Bloomington St. at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. #maskup
Memorial gifts may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, in memory of Isabel Garcia Sandate.