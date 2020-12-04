Iz/Izzy (Isdell G.) Birnbaum



Iz/Izzy (Isdell G.) Birnbaum 45, beloved son of Robbyn and Isdell A. Birnbaum Jr. passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1975 and raised in Corpus Christi and a graduate of Calallen High School class of 94. He worked as a machinist in oil field related companies and was currently employed by Power Repair Services for the last 6 years. Him working for PRS was a great blessing.



Iz began a lifelong commitment to the Nueces County Jr Livestock Show at age 9 raising a lamb but quickly moved on to raising pigs through 4-H & FFA for the next 10 years. After his "show days" he helped in many ways each year and was the Swine Superintendent from 2010-2020. He made many lifelong friends along the way. While in FFA he was given the chapter's "Right Hand Man" award several times and as a Senior received his Texas State Farmers Degree.



He was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Calallen, baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. His confirmation verse was Mark 16: 15-16. He worked faithfully in many projects, BBQs, and productions of The Living Last Supper performances at Messiah Lutheran Church.



Iz lived life to the fullest and so loved his family and many, many friends. Such a caring, giving and kind soul he was. He will be terribly missed in many hearts.



Isdell is preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert (Bob) McKinley, grandmother Margaret Birnbaum and cousin Cory Kroos who will be greeting him at Heaven's gate along with his beloved dogs, Layla, Harley, and Bella.



Mr. Birnbaum is survived by his parents, also twin brothers Gabe of San Antonio, and Garett (Lauren) Birnbaum of Round Rock, maternal grandmother, Gwen McKinley, paternal grandfather; Isdell (Olivia) Birnbaum Sr., aunts and uncles; Roy McKinley of Dallas, Jamie Baglio of VA, Cheryl (Gus) Kroos of Victoria, Rose (Dr. Randy) Walker of Pinehurst, Reuben (Elaine) Coleman, Don (Leslie) Dixon of Edgewood, cousins; Scott (Heather) Kroos, Tina Tagliabue, Kevin Kroos all of Victoria, Chris Walker of Pinehurst, and Chris Baglio of VA. Also surviving is "Sisters" Tamarra Liddle of Keller, Erin Benson of Austin and "brother" Preston Borchelt of Dallas. He is also survived by great Tante Alice and Uncle Allen Gene and many 2nd and 3rd cousins.



Visitation and viewing will begin at 5:00 pm at Saxet Funeral Home on Friday December 11, 2020. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Calallen. Interment will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, Johnny Calderon Building, 710 E. Main St.,









