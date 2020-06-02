Jacinta "Mary" Aguayo



Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Jacinta "Mary" Aguayo announce her passing after a long battle with cancer at the age of 75 on Monday May 25, 2020.



Jacinta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who brought much joy to her. Jacinta was also a faithful servant of Jehovah for over 40 years and attended the Jehovah's Witnesses Rodd Field Spanish Congregation. She was dedicated to sharing the message of hope in the Resurrection with all.



Jacinta was preceded in death by her parents, Norberto and Evangelina Trejo, and her sisters Basilisa Montemayor and Maria Luisa Garcia.



Jacinta will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Jose Aguayo; her son Paul (Pat) Aguayo; her daughters, Mari Lety Negron and Martha (George) Cabrera. She will also be fondly missed by her five grandchildren; Ericka Negron-Haupt, Orlando Rivera, Erin Negron, Danika Aguayo, Jon Michael Cabrera, and one great grandchild Kaiden Ramirez. She will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters Petra Basaldua and Ernestina (Cipriano) Olivares and brothers Domingo (Gregoria) Trejo, Santiago Trejo, Jacinto (Fela) Trejo, and Juan Trejo; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Public visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, TX at 5922 Crosstown Access Rd.



The family of Jacinta Aguayo would like to extend our appreciation to Dr. Emile Salloum and the staff at the Coastal Bend Cancer Center for taking good care of her.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the HealthWell Foundation.









