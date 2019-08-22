|
Jacinta Mendoza Garcia
Corpus Christi - Jacinta Mendoza Garcia, 79, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019.
She was born on August 17, 1940 in Whitsett Texas to Emilio and Patrocinia Mendoza.
Left to honor Jacinta and to remember her love is her husband of 58 years, Alvaro S. Garcia; her children, Celia (Rob) Smith, Delia (Gene) Childers, Cynthia (late Charles) Walker, Oscar Garcia, Alvaro (Janie) Garcia. She also had the privilege and honor of raising her grandson, Oscar C. Garcia and is also survived by her two sisters, Gloria (Oscar "Jimmy") Strickland and Ester Mendoza; brother, Jesse (Velma) Mendoza, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. Proverbs 31:31
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Garcia family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019