|
|
Jack Higson passed away on June 22, 2019 at his home in Rockport at the age of 91.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Elizabeth Higson, daughters Sherry Watts of Fort Smith, AR, Alice (Michael) DuPuis of Castro Valley, CA, Rebecca (Mario) Munoz of Rockport, TX, six grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Higson, and his brother William Higson.
Jack was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1927. In his youth, he frequently played golf with his English father and Scottish mother.
Jack proudly served in the US Marine Corps during World War II. He graduated from The Detroit College of Law with his Juris Doctorate degree in 1972, then was employed by the Texas Department of Transportation as Staff Attorney for the Southern District. He retired after 30 years with TXDOT in 2002.
He married Elizabeth Loftis (Edge) in 1984 and embraced his role as step-father to her 3 daughters. He provided Beth's daughters, and their grandchildren, with years of sound advice and support, many fond memories and endless smiles. He and Beth loved to travel, but found they enjoyed fishing together at their former Swan Point bay house in Seadrift the most. In recent years, Jack became a huge Golden State Warriors fan.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AIM Hospice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 7, 2019