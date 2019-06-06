|
|
Jack Lee Kennemer
Alice - On the afternoon of June 4, 2019, Jack Lee Kennemer passed away peacefully at his home in Alice, Texas. He was 75 years old.
He was born in Elk City, Oklahoma to Wynema and D. L. Kennemer. He graduated in 1962 from William Adams High School in Alice. He was a rancher and real estate investor. He was a past-president of the Alice Kiwanis Club, 4H supporter, a member of Santa Gertrudis International Breeders Association and Texas Cattlemen's Association. He loved to travel and was an AHRA World Record Holder. He enjoyed providing education for his grandchildren and friends. His greatest joy was being Papaw Jack to his grandchildren. He was a friend to many and leaves behind a legacy of generosity and outreach.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a great-granddaughter, Leighton Morris, and a sister, Carol Pilkington.
He leaves behind to cherish their memories his loving wife, Sherrlyn Kennemer of Alice, Texas; children, Gail (Huey) Shepler of Alice, Texas, Dale (Melissa) Kennemer of La Grange, Texas, Dean (Christie) Kennemer of Mt. Belvieu, Texas, Don (Tracey) Kennemer of San Angelo, Texas, Darrell (Brandy) Kennemer of Alice, Texas and Jennifer (A. J.) Flowers of Orange Grove, Texas; his grandchildren, Amanda (J. D.) Morris, Kip (Allie) Shepler, Ashley Kennemer, Derek (Samantha) Kennemer, Lynsey (Dakota) Nava, Bryce Kennemer, Emily Kennemer, Wade Powell, Cody (Kea) Kennemer, Cole (Briylan) Kennemer, Austin Kennemer, Cooper Kennemer, Sommer Flowers, Alyson Flowers, Autumn Flowers; his great-grandchildren, Cadence Morris, Jacob Morris, Landon Morris, Dylan Shepler; one brother, Robert (Dottie) Kennemer of San Antonio, Texas and one sister, Barbara (James) Koenning of Alice, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family receiving friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health and New Century Hospice, with special thanks to Jack's caregivers, Teresa Salinas and Melanie Benavides.
Jack's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019