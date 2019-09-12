|
|
Jack Whittington Steen, Sr., 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He was the founder of Ja-Co Air Conditioning. Jack loved working in the A/C industry and did it for over 40 years. He spent many of these years working on the top of commercial buildings as well as just helping others with the A/C problems in their homes. He was known for working on a job telling them he would be right back with their bill only not to return. During the winter months Jack would make sure the furnaces were lit for many local churches at no charge.Anyone who worked for him knew they were going to work long hard hours but they managed to have fun while doing it.Other passions he had was for helping the children involved in the Nueces County Livestock show where he was president of the Show barn. He also was president and strong supporter of the Nueces County Youth Rodeo Association. Jack was a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association. He also loved hunting in Colorado as well as other parts of the U.S.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeffry Steen, as well as his wife, Linda O'Neill. He is survived by his brother Marcus (Linda) Steen and his children, Jack (Linda) Steen, Jr., Jimmy Kilgore, Margo (Mike) Moore, Martin O'Neill, Richard O'Neill, Stephanie (Dean) Hesseltine as well as several grandchildren.
We would like to thank the many people who managed to work around the clock to keep Jack at home during his entire struggle with Dementia. It was a truly group effort and we cannot thank you enough. Thank you Angel Bright and Serenity & Grace Hospice for always being available when we needed you.
Graveside services will be held at Sinton Cemetery in Sinton,Texas on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 3 PM.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the or the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H., Inc., 120 S. McCall, Sinton, Texas 78387, 361-364-1311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 12, 2019