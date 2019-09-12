Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Journey Church
12150 I-37
Corpus Christi, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Sinton Cemetery
507 Cemetery St.
Sinton, TX
Jack Whittington Steen Sr.


1936 - 2019
Jack Whittington Steen Sr. Obituary
Jack Whittington Steen, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Jack Whittington Steen, Sr., age 83, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 5, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi Texas to George Vernon "Jack" Steen and Ruby Inez Harris on May 12, 1936.

Jack attended Wynn Seale Junior High and W.B. Ray High School. In 1958 he moved to McAllen, Texas where he learned to be an Air Conditioning mechanic, a trade he practiced until his retirement. He returned to his home city in 1968 where he founded Ja-Co Air Conditioning Company. He loved to hunt and fish, and Dallas Cowboys football. He leaves behind a legacy of helping others, of great friends and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeffry Lynn Steen of Teague, Texas, and his longtime partner Linda O'Neil.

Survivors include his son, Jack Steen Jr (Linda) of Richmond, Texas, his brother Marcus Steen (Linda) of Teague, Texas, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many others to whom he was a loving father and mentor.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers and friends who proved invaluable in helping care for Jack and lift his spirits almost daily for these last few years. Many people have proven themselves to be Angels sent from Heaven above.

A Memorial Service will take place at 2:00 p.m., Thursday September 12, 2019 at Journey Church, 12150 I-37, Corpus Christi Texas 78410. Graveside services will be Friday at Sinton Cemetery, 507 Cemetery St., Sinton TX 78387 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
