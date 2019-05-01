|
Jackie Dean Heuer
Pensacola, FL. - Jackie Dean Heuer of Pensacola, Florida crossed the bar on April 18, 2018 at the gentle age of 80. Jack was born in Wyanet, Illinois on August 8, 1938 to Harold and Grace Heuer. He had a short, cold career as a newspaper boy and graduated from Wyanet High School in 1956. He served in the Navy as an Aviation Structural Mechanic (Hydraulic) and achieved the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class, finishing up his 3 year, 11 month and 8 day tour at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Texas. During his time in the Navy he flew as flight test aircrew and observer, and was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal. In 1958 he married Adrienne Nelson and they had 4 children, who they raised in Corpus Christi. Jack had a long and successful career in Corpus Christi with Hoechst Celanese and retired as a Department Head from the Technical Center.
Jack loved canoeing and sailing and taught many others the joys of messing about in boats. He built a sailboat with his family and friend Hazelwood, and owned several classic boats, including the Sunfish, DaySailer and Drascombe Lugger. He was an accomplished square dancer and photographer, and was most entertaining when picking banjo and guitar.
Jack is survived by his wife Adrienne; son Rick (Karen), grandsons Ben and Chris; daughter Audrey Lewis (Kent), grandsons Timothy, Benjamin and John; daughter Sue Rees (Jeff), grandsons Jeffrey and Dylan; son Jeff (Lori), granddaughters Alexandra and Jessica, great-granddaughter Bailee; and brother Richard.
A private ceremony will be held at the Barrancas National Cemetery at Naval Air Station Pensacola Florida.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 1, 2019