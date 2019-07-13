|
|
Jackie Lee Albert
Indiana, PA and Sandia, TX -
Jackie Lee Albert, age 67, of Indiana, PA and Sandia, TX, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh, PA) after bravely fighting cancer. He was born in January 4, 1952 in Sigourney, IA to Lael "Bosty" and Reta (VanDee) Albert.
Jackie grew up in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1970. He then began his career in the Gas industry in Texas with The Western Company of North America. In 1983 he and his family relocated to Indiana, bringing and establishing "Western" in Pennsylvania. In the summer of 1987, he and Doug Henson founded Appalachian Well Services in Shelocta, PA. After a very successful 21 years in business, they retired from Appalachian Well Services and have remained friends and entrepreneurs.
Jackie loved life, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. He enjoyed spending time at his cattle ranch in Sandia, TX, the view from atop his San Antonio condominium, and walking the beach of Port Aransas with his wife Sharon and dog George. But above all, Jackie loved his family most. He was a loving father to his son and daughter, always willing to give them guidance and support. He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, watching them participate in various activities. He could often be found in the crowd cheering them on at their football, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, basketball and hockey games.
Jackie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He will always be remembered as the legendary, bigger than life, one-of-a-kind, loving, intelligent, strong willed, giving, proud, story telling man that will be greatly missed by many!
He is survived by his caring wife of 45 years, Sharon Havelka Albert, Indiana; one daughter, Lori R. Albert, Corpus Christi, TX and one son, Andrew Albert and wife Courtney, Indiana; five grandchildren, Casey and Matteson Kapa, Cameron, Caroline and Jackson Albert; his mother Reta Albert, Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers and two sisters, Loren Albert, Sandia, TX; Steve Albert and wife Jill, Sandia, TX; Mary Beth Riley and husband Larry, Corpus Christi, TX; Tamra Kemp and husband Willie, Sandia, TX; brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father (Bosty), a sister-in-law, Becky Albert and a brother-in-law, Randy Havelka.
Jackie grew up attending St. Theresa Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, TX and was a current member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M. with the Rosary beginning at 7 P.M. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, PA. Friends will also be received on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, TX from 3 to 6:30 P.M. with the Rosary recited immediate following.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 13, 2019