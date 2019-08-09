Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacklene Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacklene B. Huffman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacklene B. Huffman Obituary
Jacklene B. Huffman

Corpus Christi, TX - Jacklene B. Huffman, age 90, died peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born November 2, 1928 to Harold and Clara Beardmore in Elk City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Corpus Christi High School. She worked for 40 years in Officer Personnel at the Naval Air Station. After retirement she was a volunteer at the Lindale Senior Center and at Solstice Senior Living. Jackie loved her dogs and a good book. She had a quick smile and a greeting for everyone.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, J. J. Huffman. She is survived by her two sons, Ed (Butch) Johnson and his wife, Candi of Aransas Pass and Michael Johnson and his wife, Becky of Corpus Christi. Jackie had 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Karen Jorgensen New of Granbury, Texas and her nephew, Tom (Dane) Jorgensen of San Antonio, Texas.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be offered at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacklene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now