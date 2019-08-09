|
|
Jacklene B. Huffman
Corpus Christi, TX - Jacklene B. Huffman, age 90, died peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born November 2, 1928 to Harold and Clara Beardmore in Elk City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Corpus Christi High School. She worked for 40 years in Officer Personnel at the Naval Air Station. After retirement she was a volunteer at the Lindale Senior Center and at Solstice Senior Living. Jackie loved her dogs and a good book. She had a quick smile and a greeting for everyone.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, J. J. Huffman. She is survived by her two sons, Ed (Butch) Johnson and his wife, Candi of Aransas Pass and Michael Johnson and his wife, Becky of Corpus Christi. Jackie had 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Karen Jorgensen New of Granbury, Texas and her nephew, Tom (Dane) Jorgensen of San Antonio, Texas.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 9, 2019