Jacob (Cobo) Benjamin Salinas
Corpus Christi - It is with great sorrow that Jacob (Cobo) Benjamin Salinas has taken his final breath on this earth on April 7, 2019 and has ascended to be with our Lord and Savior. Jacob was born on August 1, 1997 and was preceded in death by his loving mother, Zelina Denice Salinas.
He is survived by his father JB Salinas and his two brothers Joseph Benjamin and Joshua Benjamin. Jacob is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom loved him dearly. He graduated from Richard King High School, attended Del Mar College and was recently medically discharged from the Army. Anyone who knew Jacob knew his passion for physical fitness and a sense of style. Jacob had a beautiful smile that touched the lives of many and he will be greatly missed.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Salinas, Joshua Salinas, Bryan Ashe, Ryan Acuna, Michael Acuna, and Sean Acuna.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019