Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Jacob Jesus Ortiz

Jacob Jesus Ortiz Obituary
Jacob Jesus Ortiz

Corpus Christi - Jacob was born March 14, 1987, and passed away on October 11, 2019, at the age of 32. He left us way too early, but his light shines brightly in those he's left behind. Jacob was a loving husband to Eva Bernal, and a father, beyond measure, to Jacob Jr., Arika, Korbin, Gabriella, and Jonathon. He was a beloved son of Jesus Ortiz Sr. and Cenaida Monica and Rene Soliz. Jacob is survived by siblings Joshua (Analisa), Amanda and Jesus Jr. Jacob was a family man of the best kind, a loving man who cared more than words can describe, a friend to everyone and so much more. He could always put a smile on your face and could find the humor in any situation. He is loved, he is remembered.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
