Jacqueline (Kessling) Ganschow
Corpus Christi, TX
Jacqueline Ann (Kessling) Ganschow passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2018, after a long illness, as her treasured husband, Gary W. Ganschow, held her hand. Jackie was born on December 9, 1952, in Tokyo, Japan, when her father was in the military, and she moved to Corpus Christi when she was eight.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Helen Kessling, and by her beloved son, Shane Ganschow. She is survived by her husband whom she married in 1977, her much-loved sons, Casey, of Corpus Christi, and Kelly, of Hebbronville, her three grandchildren, Brian, Noah, and Stephanie, and her daughter-in-law, Crystal (Burns) Ganschow.
Jackie graduated from Carroll High School, Del Mar College (AA), and Southwest Texas State University (BA, MA). She began teaching at Del Mar College after graduate school and taught for forty-three years in Speech and Communication, where she also served in the chairperson position. Upon her retirement in 2014, she was awarded the esteemed title of Professor Emeritus. Jackie received many recognitions during her tenure including: Texas Speech Communication Association Community College Educator of the Year, the Minnie Stevens Piper Professor Award, and the prestigious Aileen Creighton Award for Excellence in Teaching. Her students held her in great esteem, and they showered her with excellent teaching evaluations, cards, and messages. Even during her last trip to the hospital, two nurses approached Gary to tell him what a difference Jackie had made in their education and their lives.
Jackie was a member of the Texas Speech Communication Association and the National Communication Association. In 1994, she co-authored a Public Speaking textbook, which in its present edition is still used by speech students at DMC.
In her free time, Jackie liked spending time with friends and family, riding her trike along the bayfront, and traveling – particularly cruises – where she said she "enjoyed being waited on." She was a giver of gifts and a loyal wife, mother, grandmother, colleague, mentor, and pal. Those who knew Jackie well, loved her.
A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled at a future date. May flights of angles sing her to her rest.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019