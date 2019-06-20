|
Jacquetta Hastings Lamkin
Corpus Christi - Jacquetta Hastings Lamkin, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019
at Herman Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Jackie was born in Houston, Texas on August 31, 1952 to Lula Mae Thibodeaux and Manuel Hastings.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister, Betty Jean Joseph and her son Avery Jermaine Hastings. She is also preceded in death by Tilman Brooks, father of her surviving son, Corey Brooks. Other survivors include her brother, Eric Hastings, her niece, Carla (Clarence) Williams Sr., her nephew Michael Renard Joseph, her grandchildren; Brianna Washington Hastings, Avery Washington Hastings, Tre'll Jackson, great grandchildren; Malaysia Aniya Washington, King K'ymani Robinson, Navea Jackson and Janiyah Washington, beloved great niece, Jessica Janeé Joseph and a host of friends and loved ones. Jackie always led a productive life, upon graduating from Harlingen High School in Harlingen, Texas in 1971, she became a member of the workforce. She always placed great effort to any duties assigned to her. Her hard work eventually led to managing a convenience store, Maverick Market, for five years. After that time, she dedicated more than 25 years of her work life to the District Attorney's Office and to the County Court at Law No. 4 at the Nueces County Courthouse. After retiring, she recently continued working part time at the County Courthouse. Her job positions at the courthouse allowed her to develop many friendships that she valued highly. Jackie enjoyed her free time doing different activities. One was home improvement and there was never a task in her home too difficult for her to complete. For occasional entertainment, she got together with her Bunco buddies, Ida Rangel, Gloria Munguia, Laverne Goode and others. Jackie had several great qualities as a person. One quality that embodied her was being a very sociable person who made everyone feel comfortable around her. She always opened the door to her house, not only to family, but to friends of family who visited her home announced or unannounced. Her welcoming spirit will be sorely missed as the Lord welcomes her to His home in Heaven.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with Services concluding at the Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 20, 2019