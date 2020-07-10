James Albert Knupke



Corpus Christi - James Albert Knupke, long time former Corpus Christi resident, passed away peacefully in Boerne, Texas on July 8, 2020 at the age of 93.



James was born near Clyde, Ohio on May 17, 1927 to Reverend Arthur Andrew Knupke and Anna Azalea (Albert) Knupke. He graduated from high school in Payne, Ohio. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended Capital University, Columbus, Ohio and Miami University, Oxford, Ohio where he received B.A. and M.S. degrees in Geology. He started his career in petroleum and uranium exploration with Continental Oil Company and continued in that business for 50 years. A lifelong Lutheran, he served faithfully in his church as elder, Bible class teacher and choir member at Trinity Lutheran, Corpus Christi where he was a member for 56 years.



Jim was an active member of the Corpus Christi Geological Society, Coastal Bend Gem and Mineral Society, the Energy Minerals Division of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Coastal Bend Geological Library. He enjoyed meeting at these gatherings with his friends and associates. He helped organize the Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center in 1971 and supported this institution for many years. He loved the National Parks and took the family camping at many of them. He climbed Guadalupe Peak, with some fellow Midland, Texas geologists in the late 1950's before the area was declared a National Park in 1972.



Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, of 62 years, his daughter Sarah Ruddock of Katy, Texas, and daughter Kathryn Rutherford of Boerne, Texas, their husbands Michael Ruddock and Scott Rutherford, their grandchildren, Mitchell and Sydney Ruddock, Frances Kay and R.J. Rutherford, as well as his sisters Marian Kuehnert of Woodburn, Indiana and Joan Hartwig of Fort Wayne, Indiana, his brother in law Robert Pomerenke of Mesa, Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jim loved geology as it highlighted the beauty of God's creation. He put trust in his Lord Jesus and is most certainly in the serenity of God's glorious presence in heaven.



Friends and family may send cards and condolences to the family to the attention of Mrs. James A. Knupke, 1100 Grand Blvd., Apt. 328, Boerne, Texas 78006. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries.









