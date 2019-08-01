|
|
James Alexander McMinn
Corpus Christi - James Alexander McMinn, MSgt, USAF, (Ret) passed away on July 27, 2019 in Sherwood, Arkansas at the age of 51. He was born on January 18, 1968 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
James proudly served his country in the US Air force 1989- 2013. He served under both operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He will be remembered for being the heart and soul of his family. He was also passionate about Texas, Fords, and the 2nd Amendment. Above all, he had the greatest love for his boys and wife.
James is reunited with his father, David McMinn.
He leaves his loving memories to his mother, Vicki McMinn; beloved wife of eleven beautiful years, Tiffany McMinn; sons, Christopher "CJ" (Laura), Joshua McMinn (Jessica Schmidt); granddaughter, Blaire McMinn; brothers, Rick, Jeff McMinn (Georgy); nephews, Ricky Jr., Joey McMinn; nieces, Amanda, Kathryn McMinn; and his best friend, Chad Bailey.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 1, 2019