James "Jamie" Allan Neal
Ventura - The world lost one of the most memorable and generous souls last week in the unexpected passing of James Allan Neal, of Ventura, CA.
James was born August 27th 1959 and was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating from Carroll High School, class of 1977. He was proud of becoming an Eagle Scout. James raced motocross in high school, competing around the state and winning many trophies, but he found his true love, surfing, which lasted a lifetime and took him on travels around the world with friends. He often regaled us with surfing and other adventures with many of his exploits becoming legends in his circle of friends.
He attended The University of Texas, was a diehard Longhorn fan, working towards a degree in Political Science but found his true calling in Hollywood, CA. Successfully working 25 plus years as a Grip in the motion picture industry. He worked on such notable films as Waterworld, The Postman, Jersey Boys and Corrina, Corrina, among many others.
James was popular and well liked wherever he went…always making new friends and staying in touch with his many old ones. He was known for a sharp wit and a dry sense of humor. He was an avid reader, reading 4 newspapers a day cover to cover and several books a week. While in Hollywood, he met his long time Significant Other, Holly Hagy, also a Texan, and they built a memorable life together in California.
James is survived by; his mother, Jerry McDonald Neal of College Station; his father, Clarence Neal of San Antonio; sister Kara Neal Buster of Friendswood (Glenn Bertrand); his nephews Jereme Buster of Friendswood; Josh and Savannah Buster and their two children Tatum and Harper, of Alvin; Tyler Buster of Friendswood; William Buster and two sons, Jason and Gunner of Corpus Christi; Aunt Sharon Barfield of Conroe; cousins Kathy Lancaster of Angleton; Cheryl Brumfield of Grand Saline; and his beloved pets: Curly Bill, Johnny Ringo, Mad Max and Mama Kitty.
Services will be held at St. Marks Lutheran Church at 4620 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, Texas this Saturday, April 13th at 1:00pm. Reception immediately following in the Hall.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019