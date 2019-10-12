|
James "Jimmy" Anthony
James "Jimmy"AnthonyTXJames Lloyd "Jimmy" Anthony, age 76, of Austin passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1943 in Galveston, Texas to Joseph and Addell Anthony.
Jimmy was an undergraduate and Law School graduate at the University of Texas at Austin. He spent 30 years in private law practice in Galveston and Corpus Christi, and 20 years with the Attorney General's Office in Austin.
He was a member of the Stephen Ministry at Tarrytown United Methodist Church and a volunteer with the Greater Austin Emmaus Community.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Sue Krueger Anthony; daughter, Hope D. Fennell and husband Timothy Scott Fennell; son, Stephen L. Anthony; grandchildren Astrae Cone Anthony, Alexander Drake Green, Sofia Marie Fennell and Natalie Claire Fennell; siblings, Donald Roy Anthony and wife Suzanne, William Anthony and wife Susan; and Jodell Ferguson and husband Tim; and various nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17th at Tarrytown United Methodist Church, 2601 Exposition Blvd. with Rev. William Henderson presiding.
Memorial contributions can be made to Settlement Home for Children, 1600 Payton Gin, Austin, TX 78758.
Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com - Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin. (512) 452-8811
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019