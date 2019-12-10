|
James "Jimmy" Blair King
Corpus Christi - James "Jimmy" Blair King, 83, of Corpus Christi, Texas peacefully passed away on December 7, 2019. Born on January 15, 1936, he grew up in Corpus Christi and was an Eagle Scout, played football and graduated in 1954 at Roy Miller High School. In 1955, he started his long career with Corn Products where he retired after 30 years in 1986. Jimmy had a numerous "Lifelong" list of friends and was a avid fisherman, building one of the first cabins in the Laguna Madre at the mouth of Baffin Bay. He was a "Jack of all Trades" of sorts, from building his own home to designing a huge Stainless Steel BBQ pit that he cooked and competed with in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo BBQ for many years. He enjoyed making longhorn bull sculptures that ended up in many friends hands including a special one for Earl Campbell. One of his favorite things to do was dancing and listening to polka music and attending Czech festivals. Jimmy was a Christian and regularly attended Lexington Baptist Church.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, one brother and two of his beloved children, Sherri King and Greg King.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loretta; son, Rick (Karen) King; numerous relatives and his faithful furry friend "Sherlock".
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Adam Copeland of Lexington Baptist Church. Graveside services will be after the chapel service at 2:30 P.M. at Seaside Memorial Park
Pallbearers will be Julie Harris, Lowell Burris, Ronnie Burris, Harold Burris, Steve Poorman and Darryl Harris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lexington Baptist Church or the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019