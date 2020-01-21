|
James "Jim" Brown
Portland - Portland, Texas
James Lee Brown passed away on January 20, 2020. He was 70 years old. James was born on February 19, 1949 to Doris and John Brown.
Jim will be greatly missed as he was a loving husband to his wife, Margaret Wilson Brown and a caring father to his children. His sons can cherish many memories with Jim since he taught them how to hunt, fish, enjoy the outdoors and how to be an athlete. He was a man well respected in his community and undoubtedly loved by all who knew him. Jim attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where he was a pole vaulter on the track team. He was a hardworking and dedicated man and retired from AEP after 43 years of service. Jim often offered many words of advice and although those words will be missed, his legacy will be passed on and never forgotten.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Doris and John Brown and his son, Jeremy Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margaret Brown; and son Brandon Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm with an opportunity at 12:00pm to visit with the family before the service at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020