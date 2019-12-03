|
|
James C. Mosier, Jr.
Corpus Christi - James C. Mosier, Jr. of Corpus Christi passed away December 1, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born September 8, 1926 to James Clarence, Sr. and Ruby (Reese) Mosier.
James was married for 74 years before losing his wife in 2016. His greatest love was fishing the Laguna Madre for Redfish. He built ships during World War II, spent time in the oilfields and worked for may years in the railroad. He was a star football player for Pleasanton High School. He enjoyed barbequing, telling stories and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
James is survived by his son, Chester Jaye Mosier and wife Vilma; daughter, Kay Sloate and husband Charles and grandchildren, Nicole Kintigh, William James Thompson, Jayson Allen, Nathan Skyler Mosier and Natalie Marie Mosier.
James is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean (Tielsch) Mosier; son, James Garrett Mosier; daughters, Donna Jean Mosier and Ruby Jo Mosier; parents, James and Ruby Mosier and sisters, Evelyn Lehman and Pauline Mostyn.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Pleasanton City Cemetery on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at
www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019