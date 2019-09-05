|
James C. Reddick, Jr.
Corpus Christi - James C. Reddick Jr., age 78, passed away September 2, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1941 to James C. Reddick Sr. and Daisy Irene Walker Reddick in Odenville, Alabama. He was raised in Springville, Alabama until 1954 when he moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Mary Carrol High School in 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1960-1963, SP5 (T) (E-5) Honorable Discharge.
James married his wife, Janice Ann Bain Reddick, of 54 years on August 7, 1965. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Sherwin Williams.
James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy. James enjoyed participating in church activities, repairing painting spray rigs and tax work. He enjoyed fishing, camping and playing golf. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, his smile and caring spirit. James was a member of Fellowship of Oso Creek and spent over twenty years on the Board of Postal Employees Credit Union. He was also a member of the National Association of Federal Employees.
James is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Janice Ann Bain Reddick, daughter Laura A. Benavides and husband Ruben H. Benavides of McAllen, TX; granddaughter Brittney Sepulveda and husband Aaron Sepulveda (1st LT. U.S. Army) of Pooler, GA and Bianca Benavides of Arlington, TX; great-grandson Christian Sepulveda of Pooler, GA and brother Charles F. Reddick of Medford, Oregon
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fellowship of Oso Creek. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship of Oso Creek-Children's Building or the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 5, 2019