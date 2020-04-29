|
James Carroll Hensley
James Carroll Hensley completed his life's journey on the evening of April 23rd, 2020. He was born on April 4th, 1938 in El Paso, Texas. His parents were Carroll Hensley and Grace Smith. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Clayton and Zona Haywood.
He was born into a carnival family and traveled with the family carnival business when he was not in boarding school during the school year. Over the years he owned and operated rides and food and game concessions and took pride in being a third-generation carnie. He was very resourceful and could fix just about anything.
He briefly served in the Air Force. He also worked as a cook, a truck driver, and a mechanic.
Jim loved music; country, big band, blues, and rock. He learned to play drums in school and played with a few bands in the 60's and 70's. He loved to write songs. He also loved country dancing, especially with his wife of 37 years, Cathy.
Jim loved spending time with his family. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling, especially going on cruises. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan since the 60's.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and adoptive parents. He is also preceded in death by his cousin, Lois Lee Sartor, whom he loved like a sister.
Left to cherish Jim's memories are his wife, Cathy; his daughter, Kim (grandchildren - Travis, Justin, Chelsea and James Christopher); son, Kevin (JoAnn) (grandchildren - Ashley and Logan); son, Jimmy (Janet); and his "miracle baby," daughter, Jodi Lynn (Jay) (grandchildren - Haley, Nathaniel James, Shylah, Avalon and Milani). He also had four great-grandchildren and one on the way. Jim is also survived by his first wife, Mamie Gilleland, who was a good friend and is the mother of Kim and Kevin.
There will be a celebration of Jim's extraordinary life at a later date. Jim enjoyed a good party. He was loved and will be missed. Until we meet again, bon voyage, My True Love, My Soulmate.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020