James Carroll Walker M.D.



Corpus Christi - James Carroll Walker M.D., age 88, passed away November 6, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1931 to Reseda and Olin Bryan Walker in Ingram, Texas and raised on their ranch in the Texas Hill Country. He graduated from Harper High School in 1949 and then graduated from Draughon's Business College in 1950. He enlisted and served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.



On September 11, 1954 Jim married a young registered nurse, Marguerite Eschke of New York City and together they began their journey to fulfill Jim's dream of becoming a medical doctor. Following his premedical studies at TCU and Texas Wesleyan College he earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston in 1962 and qualified for placement on the Permanent Honor Roll of the Texas State Board of Medical Examiners. He completed his internship at the US Public Health Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York, followed by his Psychiatric residency at Austin State Hospital in 1966. He moved his family to Corpus Christi and began his 38 years of private practice in Psychiatry.



Dr. Walker was a member of the Nueces County Medical Society, the Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association, Texas Psychiatric Association and the American Psychiatric Association. He served as chief of Psychiatry at Memorial Medical Center, Spohn Hospital, Physicians and Surgeons Hospital and Bayview Hospital. He was President of the Medical Staff at Charter Behavioral Health Care System Corpus Christi. Dr. Walker had a long and satisfying career in the practice of Psychiatry… always looking for the "pearl" in those under his care.



Locally he was a partner and Director of International Bank (now Value Bank) and found his work as a Stephen Minister within the Lutheran Church very rewarding. Jim enjoyed traveling especially to his lakeside condo in New Hampshire, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.



Jim is preceded in death by his son Michael James Walker; grandson Hunter Matthew Gibson; parents Reseda and Olin Walker; sisters Bonnie Rahe and Oleane Barrett. Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years Marguerite Walker; daughters Diana (Dr. William) Shaffer, Debra Martin, Sharon Gibson and Sandra Walker all of Corpus Christi, Texas; ten grandchildren Michael Shaffer, Stephen Shaffer, John (Casey) Shaffer, Dr. Juliana Shaffer, Dr. Gabrielle Shaffer, Alexandra Martin, Preston Martin, Clayton Martin, Savannah Gibson and Skye Gibson; sister Josephine Rieger; brother Howard (Mary) Walker and a large extended family.



A Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church Memorial Fund Portland, Texas.









