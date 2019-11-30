|
James Christian "Jim" Holcomb
Corpus Christi - James Christian "Jim" Holcomb, age 88, passed away on November 28, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1931 to John Calvin Holcomb and Mabel Clara Christian Holcomb in Houston, Texas. He was raised in Galveston, Henrietta and Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. He served in the National Guard for seven years during the Korean Conflict. He was married to his wife Lou Ann for fifty six years.
Jim was employed by CPL for forty four years, he loved his job where he made many friends and is remembered fondly by those who worked with and for him. Jim was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle; he loved his family unconditionally. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman; a better shot than most at bird hunting. Took many trips to Big Bend to camp and hunt. Baseball by far was his favorite sport. He taught his sons how to play and coached many teams and had lots of good memories of course the Astros were his favorite sports team; he watched every game. Dad took great joy and pleasure taking care of his birds. He raised many in his lifetime and knew all about their habits and ways. Jim was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church and supporter of the Botanical Gardens and Audubon Society.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ann Machost Holcomb; parents: Jake and Mabel Holcomb; father and mother-in-law: Allen and Annie Marie Machost; brother and sisters-in-law: Andy and Dorothy Vance, Rosalie Hofmann and Frank Scoggin and niece: Pam Vance Kaye. Left to cherish his memories are his sons: Jimmy and John Holcomb; daughter: Lori Smith and her husband Tim; granddaughters: Jennifer Kunkel and her husband Neal and Ashley Smith; great-grandsons: Hank and Otto Kunkel and Mason Smith; sister: Elaine Davis and her husband Jed Davis; sisters-in-law: Hope Jendzrey and Ona Scoggin; brother-in-law: Allen Wayne Machost; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2019 at Galilean Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Neal Kunkel, Randy Chisamore, Andy Vance, Wes Davis, Ken Kay and Billy Ashcraft.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019