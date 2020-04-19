|
|
James Cutler Tiffany
Corpus Christi - James Cutler Tiffany was born to Katherine and Howard Tiffany on May 1st, 1930. He and big brother Robert grew up in an idyllic Gingerbread house, shipped down the Hudson River and beautifully restored in the historic town of Sea Cliff on Long Island Sound.
He completed his earthly journey on April 18th, 2020, peacefully and with a gentle smile on his lips.
Not an artist himself, James admired precious metals and shared a love of gemstones and especially stained glass creations with Louis Comfort Tiffany.
As one of the youngest graduates of Colorado School of Mines he remained a lifelong supporter of his Alma Mater. His career as a mining engineer began in underground mines but eventually brought opportunities to share his knowledge around the world.
He met Susan Thiem in Haiti. Following an extraordinary long-distance friendship they were married on Christmas Eve, 1977, in James' beautiful hill top home in Mandeville, Jamaica. Strong, independent individuals separately, together the couple was a formidable force in the face of adversity.
James competently completed assignments on nearly every continent: Africa, Australia, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, India and eastern Russia. Susan and James were as comfortable in the halls of embassies as they were in tiny country huts sharing celebrations with his coworkers. He considered this a source of genuine pride.
He was a man of unshakable integrity who loved his family unconditionally. He had a deep sense of accomplishment watching his sons and their children grow into successful adults.
James felt fortunate to be able to welcome Spring in the beauty surrounding their Virginia home and enjoying the warm winters on the Texas coast. He especially cherished annual family time in their little hideaway on China Lake in Maine.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife Susan; his father-in-law: Herbert Thiem; his sons: John Cutler and William James(Barbara); grandsons: Travis(Ali) and Wyatt(Audrey); granddaughter: Briana, nephews Bruce (Connie), Tommie(Debbie), their children and a devoted host of friends.
James died as he had lived, with dignity and his sweet smile that had brightened so many gatherings.
May his memory be a blessing to all who loved him.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020