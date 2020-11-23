James D. Mullins
Corpus Christi, TX - Dr. James D Mullins, age 78 years, died on November 13, 2020.
He was born in June 1942 to James N Mullins and Edda Lee Dale in Tyler, Texas.
He attended the University of Texas and University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, graduating in the medical class of 1968.
He served in the U S Air Force at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio from 1968 to 1980.
He married Judy Hebert, his wife of 52 years on March 30, 1968.
James joined the pathology group of Dr. Joe Lewis at Spohn Hospital in 1980, where he worked and taught in the laboratory until October, 2020.
James, known to his friends as Butch, will always be remembered for his dedication to his career in pathology, his wealth of knowledge of pathology, and his love of teaching. He enjoyed travel and hiking. He visited and photographed 48 United States National Parks and many national monuments and state parks. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
James is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann Smith, his four grandparents of Tyler, Texas, and an aunt and four uncles.
James is survived by his wife, Dr. Judith Mullins, two sons, John (Laura) Mullins of Sugarland, Texas, and Jimmy Mullins of Fort Worth, Texas, five grandchildren, Miranda, Adan, Tristan, Trevor, and Matthew, a brother Pat (Patricia) Mullins of Pasadena, Texas, a niece Corey Poole, a nephew Phillip Mullins, cousins Kathy Rankin and Kay Hunter, and many friends and colleagues.
