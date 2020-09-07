James Dean BridgesCorpus Christi - James Dean Bridges, age 59, passed away at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 28, 2020. He was born and spent his entire life in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dean attended Flour Bluff, King and Calallen High Schools. He worked for several years in the oil field service before retiring. Dean never met a stranger and made many lifelong friends. He was a very warm and loving man, adored by all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan, especially NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Ann Noles of Corpus Christi; two grandchildren, Michael and Zachry Travis; brothers, Richard Todd Bridges and Jeff (Erica) Acton; sister, Lisa (Rene) Mendez; mother, Betty (Dennis) Clydeen Acton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by two younger brothers, Bob "Robby" Bridges and Charles Alan Bridges. Pallbearers will be Cody Bridges, James D. West, Wayne Lewis, Tommy Stephens, Chris Russell and James D. Whitehurst. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery.