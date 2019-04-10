|
|
James Dempsey Speer
Corpus Christi, Texas - On Sunday, April 7, 2019, James Dempsey Speer, loving husband, father, son and brother departed to his heavenly home. James Dempsey Speer was born on December 29, 1956 to Janice Webb and Claude Speer. He graduated from Baylor University in 1980 and he received his Doctoral Degree in 1985 from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. He opened his own practice, Sunshine Dental Center, in 1992. He loved his patients, often forming a special bond with each of them while providing excellent dental care to all who entered his doors.
Dempsey enjoyed being outdoors, especially BBQing, hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He will also be remembered for his love of Christ, devotion to family and gentle, caring nature. He served as a Deacon at Southcrest Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Buddy Murphrey. He deeply cherished the many close friends made at this church. He also loved serving the Lord in the Bill Glass Prison Ministry by witnessing to those who did not know Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.
James Dempsey Speer is survived by Diana, his devoted wife of 38 years, his 2 loving daughters, Sheila and Tara, his mother, Janice Webb and father, Claude Speer, 2 brothers, Dewayne Speer and Michael Haines and his adoring sister, Roseanna Speer, along with many extended family members who dearly loved him.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.
To leave words of comfort for the family, please visit WWW.Seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019