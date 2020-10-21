James Donnan "Cubby" Culbertson
Corpus Christi - James Donnan "Cubby" Culbertson died October 19, 2020, at home due to natural causes. He was born outside of Ware Shoals, South Carolina, on June 29, 1933, and grew up on a farm. He was upset when they extended high school from 11 grades to 12 in his junior year. During his senior year, he and a buddy hitched a ride into Ware Shoals to enlist in the Air Force. When they made it to the recruiting office, the Air Force guy was out but a salty Navy Chief told them to come in and wait. After he filled their heads with sea stories they signed up in the Navy (haze gray and underway). He became a reciprocating aircraft engine mechanic. He flew on the Mars flying boat, a PBY, and ended up as search and rescue (SAR) crewman on a UH-1. We never realized how brave he was until we found out that he flew in a reciprocating powered helicopter! His travels took him to Guam in the middle of the Pacific Ocean where he met and married Teresita Meno. Jim and Darlene were both born at Agana Heights in Guam and Mike born at NAS Alameda California. He deployed onboard USS Staten Island, an ice breaker. He wintered over in the Antarctic during Operation Deep Freeze. After he and Terry divorced, he was stationed at NAS Corpus Christi where he met Ann Hobgood. They were married in the chapel onboard NAS Corpus Christi. Soon after deploying to Viet Nam, Donna was born in Columbia, MS. He was there from 1965-1966 stationed in Saigon as the maintenance chief and crewman on a C-47 out of Tan Son Nhut air base. After his return home, he was stationed at NAS Jacksonville where he flew as a flight engineer on the WC-121 Super Connie for the world-famous VW-4 Hurricane Hunters. It is a huge plane-look it up. They welcomed Samantha at NAS Jacksonville. He was stationed again at NAS Corpus Christi and there they had April and Misty. He retired as the Night Check Chief with VT-27 when they were flying the S2F "stuffs" the Navy's multi-engine trainer.
In 1973, he started working on contract for US Customs Air Division in Corpus Christi. The family was now down to him, Ann, and the four girls. They lived in New Orleans (Belle Chasse) and later moved to El Paso where he converted to civil service. He transferred to Washington D.C. where he headed up the US Customs aviation maintenance section. He once had to go to the Hill to brief the then US Representative Solomon Ortiz. Once Representative Ortiz realized that Dad had lived in Corpus the conversation turned nostalgic until Lencho Rendon had to break it up to keep the Congressman on schedule. He retired in 2000 from federal service but continued to provide his expertise to Customs and the Department of State for many years.
After his Customs retirement, Ann and Jim (sans kids) tried living in El Paso then Mississippi; they decided on Corpus Christi and lived here until his death. Ann died in 2009 due to complications from Alzheimer's. He lovingly cared for her for years without complaint. We learned how to be a better spouse by watching him during this time. But there was another side of him. He was a NASCAR fan, and his favorite driver was Kyle Busch so no one's perfect. He loved dancing with his group on Friday nights and working on old airplanes. A pretty exciting life for a farm boy from South Carolina.
He is preceded in death by Ann, his daughter Darlene Giles, and his parents Callie and Ethel Culbertson (of course he was 87 that would make them like what 125!) He is survived by Jim (Melissa) Bristol, TN, Mike (Dr. Debi) Portland, TX, Donna Fortini (Corpus Christi), Samantha Culbertson (Steve) Warrenton, VA, April Culbertson (Corpus Christi), Misty Ficklen (Corpus Christi). He had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a live stream of the service please visit James's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, have a Jim Beam - neat - while facing toward Sangley Point and donate to your favorite charity
